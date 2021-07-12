Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Monday. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

