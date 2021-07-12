Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $250.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.