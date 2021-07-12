SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $89,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.41.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $267.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.