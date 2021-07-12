SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Up 3.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

