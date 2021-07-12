Solrise Finance Price Up 23.8% Over Last Day (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $528,877.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,115,676 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

