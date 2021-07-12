SONM [old] 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $88,593.00 (SNM)

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, SONM [old] has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One SONM [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM [old] Coin Trading

