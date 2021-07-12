Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) Insider Anna Fraser Sells 15,370 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20.

NYSE:SONO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 928,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,287. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

