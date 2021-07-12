SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 111,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,701,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SOS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

