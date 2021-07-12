SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 4.8%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 111,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,701,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SOS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SOS Company Profile (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

