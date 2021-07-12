South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $41.09. 357,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 119,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the first quarter worth $367,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS in the first quarter worth $32,099,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS by 935.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter.

