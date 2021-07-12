South32 (SOUHY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

South32 (OTCMKTS: SOUHY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/3/2021 – South32 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

7/1/2021 – South32 was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2021 – South32 was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2021 – South32 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/18/2021 – South32 was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/26/2021 – South32 was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2021 – South32 was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of SOUHY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,878. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31. South32 Limited has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

