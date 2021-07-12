Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 119,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,008,133 shares.The stock last traded at $52.10 and had previously closed at $52.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the airline’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

