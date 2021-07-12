Spark Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 18,581 Shares

Spark Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47.
SPKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,872. Spark Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
About Spark Energy
