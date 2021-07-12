Spark Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 18,581 Shares

Spark Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47.

SPKE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,872. Spark Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

