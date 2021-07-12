Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $61,615.08 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $61,615.08. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.