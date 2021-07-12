Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $61,615.08 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $61,615.08. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged.
Spark Networks Company Profile
