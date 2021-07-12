Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading Up 5.2%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several research analysts have commented on SKPGF shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

