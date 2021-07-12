SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Hits $0.0680 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.93 million and $217,834.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00111552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00160775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,916.42 or 1.00095740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00957656 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.