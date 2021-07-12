SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $22,883.22 and $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,236,247 coins and its circulating supply is 10,130,265 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.