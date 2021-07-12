SpartanNash (NYSE:SPTN) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor Sells 5,500 Shares

SpartanNash (NYSE:SPTN) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $111,595.00.

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.71. 225,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,351. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

