SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

