Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein Sells 98,330 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90.
NYSE SPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. 248,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,479. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.