Spectiv Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00893731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

