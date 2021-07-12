Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEPJF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $43.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.18.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.