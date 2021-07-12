Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:SPPI) Insider Sells $34,669.35 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 8,235 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $34,669.35.

NYSE SPPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 32,351 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

