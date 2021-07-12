Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Director Sells $1,155,565.65 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,900. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

