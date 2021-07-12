Splunk Inc. (NYSE:SPLK) CEO Sells $876,815.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NYSE:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00.

SPLK traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.89. 67,844 shares of the company traded hands.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

