Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 5,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00.
Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.13. 14,142 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Sprout Social
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.