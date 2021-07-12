Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CEO Sells $694,892.01 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 141,245 shares.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

