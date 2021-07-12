SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

