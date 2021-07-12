SRS Investment Management LLC Invests $88.20 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,058,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,197,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.4% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Datadog as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,067,000 after purchasing an additional 486,305 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, hitting $106.77. 8,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,347. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.74.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $6,590,832.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,291 shares of company stock worth $42,443,044. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

