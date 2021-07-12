S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 129,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,555. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

