STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $143.22 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.00. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

