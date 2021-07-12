Stably USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Tops $859,290.26

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $859,290.26 and $4,528.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,829,090 coins and its circulating supply is 857,458 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

