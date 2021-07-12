Stacey E. Zengel Sells 2,347 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,041. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.