STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) is Walleye Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of STAG Industrial worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

STAG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.39. 10,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.