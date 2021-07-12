Stamina Capital Management LP Has $15.20 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 4.1% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after buying an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $5,503,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 241,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,365. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,830,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.