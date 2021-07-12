Stamina Capital Management LP Has $32.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,061 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 8.6% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $32,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.42. 147,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock valued at $105,517,115 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

