Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

STMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $324.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.69.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961 over the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stamps.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stamps.com by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Stamps.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

