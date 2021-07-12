Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of STMP opened at $324.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.69. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,961. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

