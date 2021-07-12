Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 307,220 shares.The stock last traded at $323.00 and had previously closed at $324.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

