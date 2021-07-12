Stan Klimoff Sells 7,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $110,250.00.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00.

GDYN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.06. 272,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,058. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

