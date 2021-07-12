Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311,914 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.41% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $456,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $208.53 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.