Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $560,502.40.

Shares of GH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.48. 409,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,919. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

