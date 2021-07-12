Stanley Tang Sells 4,278 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $770,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $5,751,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72.

NYSE DASH traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

