Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 281,275 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.40% of Starbucks worth $510,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

