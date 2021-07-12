Starname (IOV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,185.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $27,185.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

