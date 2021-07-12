State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,817,000 after acquiring an additional 159,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

