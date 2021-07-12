Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.33.

STLC stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.37. The company had a trading volume of 148,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,283. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -207.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

