Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stelco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

STLC stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.37. The company had a trading volume of 148,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,283. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.39. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$7.27 and a 12-month high of C$39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

