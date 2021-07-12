Stephanie Delacruz Sells 7,546 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NYSE:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NYSE:PFSW) CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92.

Shares of NYSE PFSW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,102 shares.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

