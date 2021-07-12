Stephen Edward Guthrie Acquires 4,000 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $87,240.00.

Shares of HWBK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,028. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

