Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.05 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

